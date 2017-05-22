Uttar Pradesh: Local SP leader shot dead in Ballia

A local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Gopalpur Baghaut village here, police said.

Sumer Singh, SP’s former district unit secretary, was on his way to attend a wedding ceremony along with his friend last night when the two assailants, with their faces covered, overtook them and opened fire at the deceased, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police superintendent Sujata Singh said that an FIR against four persons has been lodged by the son of the deceased and prima facie the incident appears to be the fallout of election rivalry in the village.

Sumer Singh was the former village head and presently his wife is the ‘gram pradhan’, the SP said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab the assailants.

