Uttar Pradesh: Local BSP leader shot dead in Allahabad

(Representational) (Representational)

A BSP leader was shot dead in a remote part of the district last night, triggering tension in the area. 60-year-old Mohd Shami was gunned down by assailants close to his residence in Mauaima police station area, 40 kms from the city, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur. Following the incident, his supporters squatted on the Allahabad-Pratapgarh highway demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and adequate security to his family members.

The SSP said Shami had been a five-time president of the Mauaima block. He was allegedly involved in a number of criminal cases, many of them relating to heinous offences like murder and dacoity. According to BSP sources, Shami had joined the party last year soon after losing the panchayat polls, ending his long association with the Samajwadi Party. He had also contested the assembly polls in 2002 on an SP ticket from Kunda against controversial independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya who went on to become a minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh.

He was also said to be involved in a feud with local leaders of the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the sources claimed. Adequate deployment of police has been made in the area to keep the situation under control and Shami’s supporters who were squatting on the highway have been dispersed, the SSP said, adding that a search was on to nab those named in the FIR lodged by Shami’s family members.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now