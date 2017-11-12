#ParadisePapers
Uttar Pradesh local body polls: Congress names senior party leaders for campaign

In the past, senior Congress leaders from the state left it to district units to manage the campaign and elections.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:November 12, 2017 4:13 am
In an unprecedented move, the Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress Saturday named senior party leaders from the state and neighbouring states as star campaigners for the state urban local body elections scheduled to be held later this month.

The list of star campaigners includes, among others, Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Haryana MP Deepender Singh Hooda, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Rajasthan MP Sachin Pilot and Bihar MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

With this, stakes in the local elections have become higher than ever with the BJP expecting its top leaders, including chief minister and state ministers, to engage in the campaign. In the past, senior Congress leaders from the state left it to district units to manage the campaign and elections.

