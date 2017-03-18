Uttar Pradesh live updates: Speculation continues on CM name, Maurya meets Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah and senior BJP leader L K Advani during the BJP Parliamentry party meeting at PLB building at Parliament house in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah and senior BJP leader L K Advani during the BJP Parliamentry party meeting at PLB building at Parliament house in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma)

Newly-elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 312 in total, are scheduled to meet Saturday evening in Lucknow to elect the leader of the state legislature party. The meeting, overseen by union minister Venkaiah Naidu and senior leader Bhupendra Yadav, will take place at 4 pm at the Lok Bhawan. Speculation continues on who the party leadership will select to lead India’s largest state where the BJP has made a comeback to power after 15 years.

Uttar Pradesh live updates

12:36 pm: Here’s a poll for all our readers. Vote and let us know what you think.

12:35 pm: A relatively lesser-known leader cannot be ruled out in the state. In fact, the party has a history of doing that in states of Haryana, Gujarat and Jharkhand.

12:30 pm: Maurya’s supporters are also holding demonstration to demand him as CM candidate.

Lucknow: UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasa Maurya’s supporters stage demonstration demanding that Maurya be made the CM of UP pic.twitter.com/qwAR0WsJTl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2017

12:28 pm: Is Manoj Sinha’s name being hurled to mislead the media? So far, he has said that he is not in the race. Earlier today, he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and the Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi.

12:25 pm: By the way, supporters of Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath are demanding his as chief minister. They are protesting in Lucknow.

12:22 pm: Is it infighting that’s troubling the BJP to come up with a name? Or is it caste calculations roiling the party? Time is ticking nevertheless.

12 noon: Welcome to the live blog where we get you up to speed on all the live action happening in New Delhi and Lucknow around the naming of the CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh. Remember, in the recently-concluded elections, the BJP romped home winning 312 seats out of the state’s 403 seats. The SP-Congress alliance and the BSP tasted defeat.

While the BJP has named its CM candidate in neighbouring Uttarakhand, it has so far not announced its choice in UP. Some of the names doing the rounds are union ministers Rajnath Singh, Manoj Sinha, BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya and Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd