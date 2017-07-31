SP’s Bukkal Nawab, BSP’s MLC Thakur Jaiveer Singh join BJP as Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow

The two MLCs, including another SP MLC Yashwant Singh, reportedly submitted their resignations to Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav on Saturday. The two MLCs, including another SP MLC Yashwant Singh, reportedly submitted their resignations to Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav on Saturday.

Two members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Uttar Pradesh— Bukkal Nawab from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Thakur Jaiveer Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who resigned from their Legislative Council membership on July 29, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. The MLCs submitted their resignations just an hour before BJP chief Amit Shah landed in Lucknow Airport for a three-day tour of organisational meetings.

The two MLCs, including another SP MLC Yashwant Singh, reportedly submitted their resignations to Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav on Saturday. Reportedly, the MLCs resigned making way for three ministers of the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

According to an ANI report, Bukkal Nawab, the founder president of Rashtriya Shia Samaj, had been with the SP since 1992. He has been general secretary of the party twice and tried his luck in electoral politics twice but failed. He was sent to the Council in 2012 and again in 2016.

MLC Yashwant Singh on his resignation said,“Maine apni seat Yogiji ke liye samarpit kar di hai (I have dedicated my seat to Yogiji).” He further said he had resigned over former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s remark in the House on China saying India was not in a position to take on China.

“I am deeply pained by the anti-national and pro-China statement that Akhilesh made in the House on Wednesday. Before taking any decision, I waited for Akhilesh to give an explanation in the House, but he did not turn up on Friday. I am a disciple of late Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, and I could not compromise with the issue of the nation. I will be with India, not China,” he added.

Meanwhile, SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of luring Opposition party MLCs through a “political conspiracy”. BSP chief Mayawati also cried foul and charged the BJP with misusing power and state machinery to target opposition parties and their legislators.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd