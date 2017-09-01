Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council bypoll: Opposition parties in no hurry to file nominations

Keshav Prasad Maurya Keshav Prasad Maurya

While BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) announced names of its five candidates for bypolls to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, other political parties seem to be in no hurry to even file nominations and are instead planning to give all contenders from the ruling party — including the chief minister, two deputy CMs and two ministers — the chance to get elected unopposed.

In this election, voting is done individually for each seat. While BJP and its allies have 324 MLAs, even put together, the Congress, BSP, SP and RLD have just 74.

The BJP has nominated CM Yogi Adityanath, who is MP from Gorakhpur, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza.

“There is no discussion or even consideration for fielding candidates and the reason is obvious. Each seat is considered individually in this election and there is no preference voting in by-election. Thus there is no question of leftover votes as well. So there is practically no reason to float candidates just to make them lose,” said a senior BSP leader, adding that the final decision “would be taken by behenji”. The leader also cited that the BSP avoids contesting by-election most of the time and might continue with the tradition.

While BJP has 311 MLAs in the 403-member Assembly, its allies Apna Dal and Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party have nine and four respectively. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party has 47, BSP has 19 while Congress has seven MLAs. Nominations for four of the seats started on August 29 and will continue till September 5, while for the fifth seat, it had started on Thursday and will continue till September 7.

Asked about fielding of candidates, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar said, “There has not been any indication about the candidates for this election so far. We might sit once to discuss the issue as there is still time for last date of filing of nomination papers.” He also said that the bigger question was how these seats had fallen vacant.

Samajwadi Party MLC Udai Veer Singh, who is considered close to party president Akhilesh Yadav, said, “Though the final decision would be taken by the party president, most legislators feel there is not much of a point in contesting this election. We will forward our view before the party president when we meet.”

“It is a coincidence that the last seat would be filled exactly a day before the deadline for BJP ministers to become members of UP Legislature as they had taken oath of office on March 19 and their deadline would finish in six months to get elected,” he added.

SP leaders including Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh had vacated their seats on July 29, while Sarojini Agarwal, Ashok Bajpai and Ambika Chaudhary (now with BSP) vacated their seats on August 4 and 9. All leaders, except Chaudhary, joined BJP soon after. Thakur Jaiveer Singh of BSP had also resigned on July 29 and joined BJP. While election for the first four seats was notified on August 29, election for the seat vacated by Jaiveer Singh was notified on August 31. The Election Commission has not declared election on the seat vacated by Chaudhary.

