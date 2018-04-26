UP: At least 13 students dead in train-bus collision in Kushinagar, CM Yogi Adityanath to arrive shortly

At least 13 school students died in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. (ANI photo) At least 13 school students died in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. (ANI photo)

At least 13 students of Divine Public School died on Thursday after the bus they were travelling in collided with a train at an unmanned crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district which is around 50 kilometers from Gorakhpur. The total number of people travelling in the van was around 25.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident and directed the district administration to provide all help and medical aid to the injured. The chief minister is rushing to the spot to take stock of the situation.

“In the unfortunate train accident of school children in Kushinagar where students of Divine Public School have died, the CM has expressed his deepest condolences on this very unfortunate incident and directed the district administration to provide all possible help and medical aid and declared ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs and also directed the Commissioner Gorakhpur to conduct an inquiry immediately on the cause of this accident,” an official from the UP government said.

कुशीनगर जिले में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण ट्रेन दुर्घटना में स्कूली बच्चों की मृत्यु पर गहरा दुःख पंहुचा। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति एवं परिजनों को संबल देने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। दुर्घटना से प्रभावित लोगों के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था कराने व हर सम्भव मदद करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 26, 2018

“The children, students of Divine Public School, were killed on the spot when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) crashed into the van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva,” PTI quoted Ved Prakash, spokesperson for Railways as saying. He also said that there were at least 25 people, including children in the van, most of whom were children below the age of 10 years.

“It was unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra deployed there. He tried to stop but unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division,” an spokesperson said in New Delhi. He also said that an accident relief medical train from Gorakhpur has been dispatched to the site.

