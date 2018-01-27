Kasganj violence: Shops torched, property vandalised by mob; nine arrested so far

Fresh violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on Saturday after five shops were torched by a mob while they were returning from the cremation of Chandan Gupta who died in firing between two groups on Friday. The communal clash had erupted over an unauthorised rally to mark the Republic Day.
Several properties have been vandalised even as police has reached the spot to control the situation, reported ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Police today said on Twitter that at least nine persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. “A complaint has been filed at the Kasganj Police Station and nine involved persons have been arrested so far. A special team has also been constituted and we are trying to arrest others involved as well.”
उक्त घटना में थाना कोतवाली कासगंज पर तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 09 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है एवं विशेष टीम का गठन कर शेष अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु हर सम्भव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं । http://t.co/wQu9TYVlKj
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 27, 2018
Also Read | Kasganj violence: One killed, one injured after shots fired during communal clash
On Friday, police said, “Chandan Gupta (22) died after being hit on the chest by a bullet and Noushad was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Aligarh district after being shot in the leg. Both groups hurled stones at each other in Kasganj town before shots were fired.”
Ripudaman Singh, Station House Officer, Kasganj, said the clash occurred after a group in Badu Nagar objected to certain slogans raised by motorcycle-borne participants of the “Tiranga Yatra”, which had started from the Bilram Gate area. According to police, another trigger for the clash was an altercation in which a member of one group allegedly slapped a youth of the other.
However, the violence was later contained after a team deployed for Republic Day celebrations at the Reserve Police lines, 16 km away, rushed to the spot.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, following the clash, had issued an appeal through his official Twitter account for “peace and harmony” and had directed the administration to “take strict action against miscreants”.
- Jan 27, 2018 at 1:14 pmHindu religion is going to have a passive and natural death with disease of caste system. Other RELIGION now nearly 22 percent. If SC/ST converted it will be 46 percent nearly 50 percent. Then power structure will totally change. Confused OBC will be lower in ladder. Unlike SC/ST they are not weak either they will convert or fight back with having nearly 84 percent ( leaving SC/ST) Hindu population. At that time biggest loser is BRAHMIN. Remove caste system by inter caste marriage and leave temple BUSINESS voluntarily. RSS or other Hindu organisations want symptomatic treatment without treating disease. Which can not help in long run when SC/ST become educated.Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 12:55 pmThe vote bank politics of so called seculars and liberals have brought this country to a situation where republic day rallies become unauthorised and certain section oppose even these celebrationsReply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 1:09 pmThose certain sections opposing the republic celebrations are the ones who's great G-r-a-n-D mothers bent over and spreaded their rears and front both for the invaders who also tormented their ancestors,----these traitors are sucking their tormentors and looters Deeeks which are the VETI-c-u-n-ts and MUZZIE MULLASS,-----Jai hindReply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 12:45 pmIt is proven beyond doubt since 1992 after Babri demolition that whenever and wherever there has been communal violence, it ihas been electorally beneficial to BJPReply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 1:12 pmThe reason is that anti-hindu communal parties like cong, SP, BSP, TMC etc. blindly support Muslims and therefore, hindus are left with no choice except BP.Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 12:43 pmHindus could not and can not fight with anybody with caste system in place. Remove caste system. For that two things required 1. Brahmin has to leave TEMPLE BUSINSS ( nothing to do with religious everybody has right to pray God directly why a via brahmin) 2. Inter caste marriage. No other way. No government can save.Reply
