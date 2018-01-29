Kasganj tense, shops open under police vigil

The communal violence in Kasganj, it is alleged, was triggered by a march to mark Republic Day. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) The communal violence in Kasganj, it is alleged, was triggered by a march to mark Republic Day. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, which witnessed a communal clash on Friday that left one dead and two injured, continues to be in the grip of tension. On Sunday evening, a section of markets opened as security personnel in large numbers kept vigil.

The communal violence in the area, it is alleged, was triggered by a march to mark Republic Day. The sparring groups of Hindus and Muslims, who started with hurling stones at each other, later fired shots. The firing left Abhishek Gupta (22) dead. This was followed by retaliatory violence during which several Muslim-owned shops were gutted, said police. “We have arrested 31 individuals and detained 82. Probe is on,” said Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Sunil Kumar Singh. Police officers added that a large number of those detained are juveniles.

READ | Politics of Kasganj: Agrarian dominance, OBC control

On Sunday, police and the district administration tried to get the markets reopened and conducted searches. A senior police officer said, “We were trying to get the markets reopened because that would lead to restoration of normality. We have been getting complaints from people that essentials at their homes are running out.”

However, most shopkeepers refused to open the shutters, citing lack of security. Vivek Agarwal, who runs a garments shop said, “Firstly, who will come and buy clothes when the atmosphere is like this? And secondly, we asked police if they could assure us that our shops will be protected. They said they would try to do so, but couldn’t give us any assurance.”

By evening though, a section of shops opened, primarily those selling essentials. However, the tension in the air had an impact on the prices. “Onions which were being sold at Rs 40 per kg are now being sold at Rs 80-Rs 100 per kg. Other vegetables, too, are being sold at high prices,” said Ramesh Kumar Singh, a businessman.

Meanwhile, as the detentions continue, scores of families lined up outside Kotwali Police Station, alleging that their own have been detained “without reason”. Savitri Devi (52) alleged, “My son Deepak, 22, was picked up from our home. He had nothing to do with what happened on Republic Day. We asked police about him, but they haven’t given us any information.”

Security forces patrol Kasganj town, Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Security forces patrol Kasganj town, Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Ikhlas Ahmad (55) said, “My relative, a minor, was taken away on Saturday. But he didn’t step out on the day of the incident.”

The police have registered two cases so far. The first FIR is against four people, who have been charged with rioting, assault and breach of peace, based on the complaint of the SHO of Kotwali Police Station. The second is based on the complaint of Gupta’s father, and invokes IPC sections 302 (murder) and 124 A (sedition), for disrespecting the national flag, besides charges of rioting and assault.

ALSO READ | Kasganj violence: All you need to know

Meanwhile, around 8pm on Sunday, the administration received reports of three houses on fire. District Magistrate R P Singh said, “We received three reports. Of these, two were found to be false. The third appears to be a case of a short-circuit. It doesn’t appear that a mob was involved. But we are probing the matter.”

Police officers said the house that went up in flames was owned by a Muslim and was located in a Hindu majority area. The house was empty at the time of the fire.

Rs 20 lakh relief for family of dead man

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for parents of Abhishek Gupta, who died in the violence in Kasganj district on Republic Day. Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said the compensation will be disbursed on Monday. The CM has also sought a report on the violence. Kumar and state DGP Om Prakash Singh briefed him about the incident Sunday.

“The CM reviewed development of the Kasganj incident,” Kumar said, adding that so far, no action has been taken against any official. Internet services in the area are likely to remain blocked till Monday, he said. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App