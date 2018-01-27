Kasganj violence: All you need to know

Police patrol Kasganj Friday night after the clash. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Police patrol Kasganj Friday night after the clash. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested nine people in connection with Kasganj violence that resulted in the death of a man while another was injured. The clashes broke out between two groups in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh over an unauthorised bike rally organised to mark the Republic Day.

A special team has been formed by the UP Police to apprehend the remaining culprits for inciting violence in the area. The developments come after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to maintain peace and harmony, directing officials to take strict action in the matter.

Where is Kasganj?

Kasganj is a district in western UP which was created on April 17, 2008 by dividing Etah district, and falls under Aligarh division. The district is surrounded by Farurkabad in the east, Aligarh in the west, Etah district in north and Badaun in the south. In order to maintain law and order, the district has 10 police stations. The city is over 200 km away from the national capital.

What led to the violence?

A ‘Tiranga yatra’ was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-student wing of the ruling BJP in the state and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to mark the 69th Republic Day. The procession was being organised without permission from the administration on Friday. The clash occurred after a group in Badu Nagar objected to certain slogans being raised by motorcycle-borne participants of the “Tiranga Yatra”, which had started from the Bilram Gate area. According to police, another trigger for the clash was an altercation in which a member of one group allegedly slapped a youth of the other group.

Chandan Gupta (22) died after being hit on the chest by a bullet in clashes that ensued, and Noushad was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Aligarh district after being shot in the leg.

What’s the current situation now?

As police parties patrol the area, the situation on Friday was contained after a team deployed for Republic Day celebrations at the Reserve Police lines, 16 km away, rushed to the spot. R P Singh, District Magistrate, Kasganj, said, “Our main priority is to ensure that peace is maintained.”

A mob torched some shops and vandalised property while returning from the cremation of Chandan. While the police assured that the situation was under control in the area, traders have reportedly been asked to keep their shops shut and remain indoors.

