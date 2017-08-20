Just before Rahul Gandhi visit, a waterlogged village prepares

Preparations were on since early morning to welcome the Congress leader on Saturday. Express Preparations were on since early morning to welcome the Congress leader on Saturday. Express

It is 10.30 am. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had just landed at Gorakhpur airport. The five families, who are waiting for him at the house of Brahmadev Yadav — who had lost two children on August 10 at the BRD Medical College and Hospital — in Baghagara village at the city outskirts, were informed that he would reach soon.

Preparations were on since early morning to welcome the Congress leader with four labourers trying to clear the waterlog in front of Yadav’s house.

But they could do nothing about the wet mud as the village had seen severe waterlogging since the start of the monsoon. Soon, they had a idea — mats were brought out from the house to cover the wet mud.

“There is severe waterlogging across the village. Hope the government finds a solution to all this, rather than focusing on just one house,” said Sandhya, a villager.

Soon after, someone informs about a leak in the neighbouring embankment, hardly two kilometres away. This worries the local party leaders and villagers.

However, a few minutes later comes the relief — the leakage has been repaired for the time being.

Twenty minutes past noon, Rahul arrives along with All India Congress Committee general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Union minister RPN Singh, state party president Raj Babbar and party MLAs Ajay Kumar and Aradhna Mishra.

One of the families from Bihar, whose one-month-old child had died on August 11, has also been called.

“I wanted to register a case against the hospital on the day. I even sat on dharna but I was picked up in a police van and left at the railway station with my wife. After much struggle, they gave me the death certificate,” said Manager Rajbhar, who hails from Motipur in Gopalganj area of Bihar.

“Had I known (this would have happened), I would have gone to Patna instead. It’s almost equal distance.”

Rahul assured them all support from the party before moving on to meet three other families in Malaon, Bansgaon and Khajani.

