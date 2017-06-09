Uttar Pradesh: Jeweller shot dead by unknown assailants

A jeweller was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bhogaon area here, police said today. The incident took place yesterday night when jeweller Rajesh Verma (40) was returning home after closing his shop in Pipal Mandi Chhota Bazar at about 9 pm and was intercepted by three bike-borne youths, who snatched his bag and shot him, they said. Verma was rushed to district hospital where he died during treatment.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection by family members of the victim at Bhogaon Police Station. They said the bag contained Rs 20 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said teams have been formed to workout the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App