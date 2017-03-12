Amitabh Thakur urges Centre to dispose of cadre change request

Thakur had last year sent an application to the Union Home Ministry for change of cadre from Uttar Pradesh to any other state, citing threat to his life. (Representational Image) Thakur had last year sent an application to the Union Home Ministry for change of cadre from Uttar Pradesh to any other state, citing threat to his life. (Representational Image)

UP-cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on Sunday said he no longer wants a change of cadre as the “bias” against him does not exist anymore following the SP’s rout in the polls. He urged the Centre to dispose off his application for cadre change accordingly.

Thakur had last year sent an application to the Union Home Ministry for change of cadre from Uttar Pradesh to any other state, citing threat to his life.

In a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, he said, “I had sought cadre change in view of serious threat to my life and family after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s phone call. With Akhilesh Yadav no longer remaining the Chief Minister, there is already a massive change in behaviour and action of bureaucracy against me and the situation of abject bias does not exist anymore.

“I do not want any cadre change or transfer of departmental enquiries and my request shall be disposed of accordingly.”

Thakur was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him.

The state government had then initiated a vigilance inquiry against him. However, the Lucknow bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal had stayed the suspension of Thakur in April and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

He had also requested the Centre to get the departmental inquiries against him transferred to some other state, alleging bias and irregularities on the part of the senior state government functionaries.