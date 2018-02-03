IPS Association distances itself from Ayodhya remark by police officer, says act against ‘ethos of neutrality’

UP Home Guard Director General S K Shukla (second from left) takes the pledge at a Lucknow University event. UP Home Guard Director General S K Shukla (second from left) takes the pledge at a Lucknow University event.

The Indian Police Service Association has distanced itself from the act of a senior IPS officer, who triggered a controversy after a video of him taking a pledge to work for the early construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya went viral on social media. “We disassociate ourselves from the act of a senior IPS officer as shown in the video & reiterate that it is against the ethos of neutrality, fairness and uprightness that Indian Police Service stands for,” the IPS Association tweeted.

Leaving the UP government red-faced, the video shows Surya Kumar Shukla, DG (Home Guard Headquarters) as saying: “Aaj is karyakram ke dauran, hum sab ye sankalp lete hain ke jaldse jald Ram Mandir ka bhavya nirmaan ho… Jai Shri Ram (Today, at this programme, all of us take a pledge that the Ram temple is made as soon as possible… Jai Shri Ram).”

We disassociate ourselves from the act of a senior #IPS officer as shown in the video & reiterate that it is against the ethos of neutrality, fairness and uprightness that Indian Police Service stands for. pic.twitter.com/PoAxmlFBfL — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) February 2, 2018

The video, purportedly shot during an event at Lucknow University on January 28, comes days after the state government drew flak over the failure to control communal clashes in Kasganj, where a 22-year-old man was killed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shukla, who is scheduled to retire in August, said: “The issue is being blown out of proportion. This was a seminar to facilitate a consensus among Hindu and Muslim communities over the issue of the Ram temple. The Supreme Court, too, has directed that a solution be found through discussions. This event was an effort by some Muslims and I had gone there after being invited as I felt it was a good move. I do not find anything wrong with being part of the programme.”

When asked about the pledge, Shukla said, “What is wrong? I just said ‘Ram Mandir ka nirman ho’.”

Commenting on the incident, UP’s Principal Secretary (Home), Arvind Kumar said, “The DG has given a clarification over the matter and there is no need to seek any further explanation.”

According to officials, organisations such as RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Sanatan Mahasabha, Karyasevak Muslim Manch, Bajrangbali Samajik Seva Sansthan and Bhagwa Raksha Vahini were part of the event. They also said the event ‘Ram Mandir Samasya aur Samadhan’ was organised by various outfits under the Akhil Bhartiya Samagra Vichar Manch and held at the Department of Public Administration’s building in Lucknow University.

