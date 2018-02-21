Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to inaugurate event in Lucknow

As Lucknow gears up for ‘Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018,’ at least 18 Union ministers and 100 speakers will be attending the event aimed at showcasing business and investment potentials across the state. The event, claimed to be the first of its kind in the state, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The mega event is being organised to bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policymakers, heads of international institutions and academicians to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation to pave way for better investments, according to an official statement.
Claiming that the government has already signed about 900 memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with different companies, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The government is organising this for the betterment of the public. Through this event, UP will get an opportunity to change its image. Hence, it is the responsibility of every department that it should strive for its success.”
A major part of the capital has been decked up for the occasion. Wall paintings and lighting has been set up around the main venue to welcome the delegates. The CM has also instructed the Uttar Pradesh DGP to ensure that traffic arrangements were proper.
Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey said the CM will hold one-to-one interactions with CEOs of various companies. “The defense manufacturing session will be very significant considering that UP is offering a defense corridor along with special incentives. The chief minister will take part in the session along with Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.”
He also added that session will be held with countries like Netherlands, Japan, Finland, Thailand, Czech Republic and Slovakia among others. “The state has prepared a booklet on land bank, highlighting the areas identified for different sectors and the land available for investors to start projects…,” he added. Read more
“The event is a result of the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the dream of Prime Minister Modiji,” state Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana told media persons in Lucknow on Monday. "The focus is on UP, as the concept of ‘New India’ will be complete only by taking UP along," he added claiming that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, at least in his 27-year-old political career
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally reviewed all the preparations on February 18 and issued directives to present him the reports of all the sessions, reported PTI. Instructions were also issued to ensure proper traffic management and security arrangements for the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is going to inaugurate the session, wrote on Twitter, 'Will be in Lucknow today, to take part in the UP Investors Summit, which will showcase the rich potential of UP to attract top-quality investment. Under CM @myogiadityanath Ji, the state’s progress journey has got a strong impetus. @InvestInUp.'
UP Investors Summit aimed at showcasing investment opportunities and potential across various sectors in the state will have a total of 30 sessions scheduled to be held in two days. Follow our live blog to track the latest developments from the event.