Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to inaugurate event in Lucknow

As Lucknow gears up for ‘Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018,’ at least 18 Union ministers and 100 speakers will be attending the event aimed at showcasing business and investment potentials across the state. The event, claimed to be the first of its kind in the state, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The mega event is being organised to bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policymakers, heads of international institutions and academicians to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation to pave way for better investments, according to an official statement.

Claiming that the government has already signed about 900 memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with different companies, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The government is organising this for the betterment of the public. Through this event, UP will get an opportunity to change its image. Hence, it is the responsibility of every department that it should strive for its success.”

A major part of the capital has been decked up for the occasion. Wall paintings and lighting has been set up around the main venue to welcome the delegates. The CM has also instructed the Uttar Pradesh DGP to ensure that traffic arrangements were proper.

Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018 LIVE UPDATES

