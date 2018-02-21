Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018: Defence industry corridor from Agra to Chitrakoot, says PM Modi

PM Modi at the UP Investors’ Summit 2018 in Lucknow (Source: Twitter/CM office, Govt of UP) PM Modi at the UP Investors’ Summit 2018 in Lucknow (Source: Twitter/CM office, Govt of UP)

DECLARING THAT the period of “fear and insecurity” in Uttar Pradesh was over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday announced the setting up of a defence industrial corridor in the Bundelkhand region with the capacity to attract investment worth Rs 20,000 crore and provide jobs to 2.5 lakh people.

Speaking at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow, Modi said: “This year in the budget, there was a proposal to develop two defence industrial corridors in the country. Out of these, one of them is proposed in Uttar Pradesh. With a view to develop the Bundelkhand region, it has been decided that the DIC would be expanded across Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Within this corridor, there is an investment potential of Rs 20,000 crore and it will create around 2.5 lakh job opportunities.”

In the Union Budget, the Centre had proposed the development of two “defence industrial production corridors”, along which public and private sector companies would set up establishments for the production of defence equipment.

Stressing that the “foundation of a new UP has been laid” with this summit, the Prime Minister said that the state would also get two new expressways in Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand to boost industrialisation.

Referring to the situation in the state earlier, Modi said, “Bhay aur asuraksha ke mahoul mein jab samanya nagrik uska jeevan jeena mushkil ho jata hai to udyogon ki to baat soch hi nahi sakte (When the common man found it difficult to live in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, the plight of industries cannot be imagined).”

Claiming that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the state from “negativity” to “positivity”, Modi said that “so many investors and industrialists gathered in this investors summit is a big change in itself”.

“Red tape nahin, red carpet hoga UP mein udyogon ke liye (There will be red carpet, not red tape for industrialists coming to UP),” he said.

Pointing to the unique identity of different regions in the state, Modi referred to the chikankari craft of Lucknow, the mangoes of Malihabad, the carpets of Bhadohi and the zardozi work of Varanasi. He also pointed to the educational institutions in the state, such as IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Lucknow and Banaras Hindu University, and said that UP was also No.1 in the production of foodgrain, sugarcane, potato and milk.

With this “capacity and strength”, Modi said, UP can be a “growth engine” not just for north India but for the entire country.

Referring to the two international airport projects coming up in Kushinagar and Jewar, and the state government’s inter-city air-connectivity scheme, the Prime Minister said, “Mera sapna hai ki hawai chappal pehenne wala, hawai safar kare (My dream is to see those wearing chappals travel in planes)”.

The Prime Minister also launched the Nivesh Mitra portal for single window clearances for industries and said that along with ensuring “ease of doing business” and financial inclusion of poor, ensuring “ease of living” is also the priority of his government.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath said that 1,045 MoUs worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore have been signed at the summit.

“In past 11 months, the rule of law has been established and steps have been taken to ensure peace,” said Adityanath, adding that out of 99 smart cities being developed across the country, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh.

Boost for PM’s constituency

At least three major corporates have promised to invest in Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. Tata Sons announced the setting up of an IT centre while Reliance said it would contribute to the Clean Ganga mission. Mahindra is eyeing a Rs 200-crore investment to develop a 200-room property.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd