In Varanasi, posters ask: Where is PM Narendra Modi?

AFTER POSTERS of Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that they have gone “missing”, surfaced in their constituencies, similar posters have come up in Varanasi for “lapata Varanasi saansad” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The posters, which were spotted on Friday, carried a photograph of the PM with a message — “jaane woh kaun sa desh jahan tum chale gaye”. The credit for the poster has been given to “laachar, bebas evam hatash Kashiwasi (helpless and disappointed residents of Varanasi)”.

The poster alleges that the local MP was last seen in Varanasi on March 4, 5 and 6, doing roadshows and other programmes while seeking votes in UP polls.

It adds that ‘Kashiwasi’ will lodge a “missing” FIR if he is not traced. While the posters were reportedly removed from most places, a few were spotted on the walls at the entrance of the district and session court till Friday evening.

The last time the PM had visited Varanasi was in March to address rallies for the Assembly polls. He had stayed in Varanasi during the last three days of campaign.

BJP MLA from Varanasi (North), Ravindra Jaiswal, claimed the Opposition parties were behind the posters. “The political opponents are mentally disturbed. They are frustrated and therefore, have done this. BJP has taken cognizance of this,” Jaiswal said.

BJP Kashi region spokesperson Sanjay Bhardwaj said that while he had come to know that some posters had come up in the city, all were removed on Friday night.

“These posters might be Opposition’s way to defame the PM and BJP because they have no issue left against BJP,” he claimed, adding that the PM was keeping a constant watch on the happenings in Varanasi and development works and problems of locals are being redressed at his constituency camp office.

Meanwhile, denying all allegations, Congress city president Sita Ram Kesri said: “Congress has not put up any such poster. The people of Varanasi are looking for their representative. Though the Prime Minister is the local MP, the city still lacks basic civic amenities… the roads are dotted with potholes.”

Earlier this month, posters of “missing” Rahul Gandhi had surfaced in Amethi. The posters had promised “appropriate reward” for any information about the Congress vice-president. Put up on behalf of “Amethi ki janta”, the posters had alleged that people were feeling “thaga (cheated)” and “apmanit (humiliated)” because of the behaviour of their MP. Congress had called these posters “handiwork of RSS and BJP”.

Later, dozens of posters had surfaced in Rae Bareli, describing Congress national president Sonia Gandhi as “missing” and announcing a reward for anyone who could locate her.

