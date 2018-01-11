Uttar Pradesh in last 10 months: 921 encounters, 33 deaths and an NHRC notice to Yogi govt

Lucknow encounter site where Sunil Sharma was killed in September. (File photo) Lucknow encounter site where Sunil Sharma was killed in September. (File photo)

On Tuesday, history-sheeter Channu Sonkar became, in Azamgarh, the 30th person killed by UP police in encounters in the less than 10 months since March 20, 2017, when the current government took over. The 30 were killed in 29 encounters while three policemen were killed in separate encounters — out of 921 during that period.

On November 22, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the state government over 19 encounters in six months. Records accessed by The Indian Express show at least 29 encounters so far in which wanted men were killed. In the month-and-a-half since the notice, eight encounters — three in the new year — have led to the death of eight wanted men and a constable. The government says it has yet to receive the notice from the NHRC, which had given it six weeks to reply. “We have so far not received any notice from NHRC in connection with the deaths in police encounters,” principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar said Wednesday.

The 30 killings in the 29 encounters:

March 31

Killed: Gurmeet, 25 of Saharanpur

Encounter: In Deoband (Saharanpur), died 22 days later; sub-inspector injured

Cases: 7, from murder attempt to dacoity.

Police reward: None

Probes: Police closure report gives clean chit to cops, magisterial inquiry pending

July 29

Killed: Naushad @ Danny, 27, and Sarwar, 28, of Bhura in Kairana (Shamli); both had been proclaimed absconding

Encounter: In Kairana; 3 policemen received gunshot injuries

Cases: 17 against Naushad (attempted murder, Goonda Act etc); 9 against Sarwar (attempted murder, Gangsters Act etc)

Police reward: Rs 60,000 on Naushad, Rs 15,000 on Sarwar

Probes: Clean chit to cops by police and magisterial probes

August 2

Killed: Kasim, 35, of Vishambhara (Mathura)

Encounter: In Shergarh (Mathura); sub-inspector and constable injured

Cases: 6, including robbery

Police reward: None

Probes: Police, magisterial probes pending

August 3

Killed: Jai Hind Yadav, 29, of Tarwa (Azamgarh), wanted for a robbery in May

Encounter: In Azamgarh; a sub-inspector and a constable injured

Cases: 13 including murder attempt, under Gangster Act and under Arms Act

Police reward: Rs 15,000

Probe: Clean chit to cops by police probe; magisterial inquiry pending

August 11

Killed: Ikram @ Tola, 37, from Kairana (Shamli); was living in Badaut (Baghpat); suspected in two murders and on the run

Encounter: In Kairana; 2 cops injured

Cases: 13 including murder and robbery

Police reward: Rs 5,000

Probes: Clean chit to cops in police probe; magisterial inquiry pending

August 16

Killed: Nitin, 24, of Augata (Bulandshahr)

Encounter: In Meerapur (Muzaffarna-gar); sub-inspector and constable injured

Cases: 14, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and under Gangster Act

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Clean chit to cops in police investigation as well as magisterial inquiry

August 18

Killed: Surjeet Singh @ Budhwa, 28, of Chiraiyakot (Mau); reportedly escaped while being taken to court 7 days earlier

Encounter: In Mubarakpur (Azamgarh),; sub-inspector and two constables injured

Cases: 36 including murder, robbery, attempted murder, extortion

Police reward: Rs 15,000

Probes: Clean chit to cops in police report, magisterial inquiry pending

September 1

Killed: Sunil Sharma, 32; hailed from Siwan (Bihar), was staying at Chinhat (Lucknow); allegedly escaped from custody on August 8

Encounter: In Gomti Nagar (Lucknow); no cops injured

Cases: 12 including murder, murder attempt, robbery

Police reward: Rs 15,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 3

Killed: Sharda Kol, 35, of Nihi (Chitrakoot); part of dacoit Babuli Kol gang

Encounter: In Manikpur (Chitrakoot); no cops injured

Cases: 12 including dacoity, murder and under Gangster Act

Police reward: Rs 12,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 8

Killed: Nadeem, 30, of Nai Mandi (Muzaffarnagar); reportedly escaped while being taken to court 2 days earlier

Encounter: In Kakrauli (Muzaffarnagar); sub-inspector sustained gunshot injuries

Cases: 12, including kidnapping, murder

Police reward: Rs 15,000

Probes: Clean chit to policemen in police probe as well as magisterial inquiry

September 11

Killed: Shamshad, 30, of Biharigarh (Saharanpur); reportedly escaped 4 days before encounter

Encounter: In Sadar Bazar (Saharanpur); sub-inspector and constable injured

Cases: 36 including dacoity, Gangster Act, murder, attempt to murder

Police reward: Rs 12,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 12

Killed: Raju, 25, of Loni (Ghaziabad)

Encounter: In Jhinjhana (Shamli), where Raju allegedly planned robbery with an aide, who fled; two constables injured

Cases: 16 including murder, dacoity

Police reward: Rs 12,000

Probes: Clean chit from police, magisterial inquiry pending

September 14

Killed: Ramji, 28, of Tarwa (Azamgarh)

Encounter: At Gambhirpur (Azamgarh); a constable sustained gunshot injuries

Cases: 10 including attempted murder

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 17

Killed: Janu @ Jaan Mohammad, 28, of Dohgat (Baghpat)

Encounter: In Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar); two constables sustained gunshot injuries

Cases: 27, including robbery, murder

Police reward: Rs 12,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 18

Killed: Aadesh @ Sunder, 27, of Chaubia (Etawah); allegedly escaped from custody in September 2016

Encounter: At Bharthana (Etawah); sub-inspector and two constables injured

Cases: 12 including murder, kidnapping

Police reward: Rs 15,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 19

Killed: Babendra, 35, of Pisawa (Aligarh)

Encounter: At Bisrak (Gautam Budh Nagar); Babendra and aides were allegedly running after robbery; constable injured

Cases: 23 including murder, robbery

Police reward: None

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 26

Killed: Mansoor @ Mooch, 32 of Behat (Saharanpur)

Encounter: In Sadar Bazar (Meerut), allegedly following a theft; no cops injured

Cases: 22 including attempted murder

Police reward: Rs 25,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

September 28

Killed: Waseem, 20, of Kairana (Shamli)

Encounter: In Saroorpur (Meerut); no cops injured

Cases: 10 including robbery, murder

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

***

Killed: Vikas @ Khujali, 25, of Ahmedgarh (Bulandshahr); on the run since July looting and murder

Encounter: In Jawan (Aligarh), DySP-ranked officer and sub-inspector injured

Cases: 12 including murder, robbery

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

October 3

Killed: Sumit Gurjar, 25, of Baghpat

Encounter: Kasna (Gautam Budh Nagar); sub-inspector injured

Case: Double murder & dacoity (Sept 20); emerged as suspect day before encounter

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probe status: Police investigation, magisterial inquiry pending; govt gives report to NHRC after being served a notice

October 22

Killed: Furkan, 45, of Kairana; absconding; cases in Shamli, Saharanpur, Haryana

Encounter: Budhana (Muzaffarnagar); 2 policemen sustained firearm injuries

Cases: 23, from murder to dacoity

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

December 8

Killed: Ramjani, 35, of Haridwar

Encounter: Akrabad (Aligarh); cop injured

Cases: 22, from murder to dacoity

Police reward: Rs 50,000 (Saharanpur police) plus Rs 25,000 (Uttarakhand)

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

December 10

Killed: Aslam Ali, 30, of Shamli

Encounter: Dadri (Gautam Budh Nagar); sub-inspector and constable injured

Cases: 10, from robbery to dacoity

Police reward: Rs 50,000 in UP, Rs 2,500 in Uttarakhand

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

December 29

Killed: Sonu Kumar, 28, of Aligarh

Encounter: Sikanderbad (Bulandshahr); no cops injured

Cases: 26, from dacoity to murder

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

December 30

Killed: Shamim, 34, of Muzaffarnagar

Encounter: Jansath (Muzaffarnagar); constable suffered bullet injury

Cases: 27, dacoity to attempted murder

Police reward: Rs 1 lakh

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

Killed: Noor Mohammad @ Haseen Mota, 32, of Meerut

Encounter: Paratpur (Meerut); no cops injured

Cases: 18, extortion to murder

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

January 2

Killed: Sabir, 32, of Shamli; police constable Ankit Tomar

Encounter: Kairana; constable killed, sub-inspector injured

Cases: 20, robbery to murder

Police reward: Rs 1 lakh

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

January 3

Satyaveer Satte, 35, of Aligarh

Encounter: Kotwali; no cops injured

Cases: 9, dacoity to robbery

Police reward: Rs 50,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

January 9

Channu Sonkar, 35, of Azamgarh

Encounter: Jahajganj (Azamgarh); constable injured

Cases: 12, robbery to murder

Police reward: Rs 25,000

Probes: Police, magisterial both pending

