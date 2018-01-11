Uttar Pradesh in last 10 months: 921 encounters, 33 deaths and an NHRC notice to Yogi govt

On Tuesday, history-sheeter Channu Sonkar became, in Azamgarh, the 30th person killed by UP police in encounters in the less than 10 months since March 20, 2017, when the current government took over. The 30 were killed in 29 encounters while three policemen were killed in separate encounters — out of 921 during that period.
On November 22, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the state government over 19 encounters in six months. Records accessed by The Indian Express show at least 29 encounters so far in which wanted men were killed. In the month-and-a-half since the notice, eight encounters — three in the new year — have led to the death of eight wanted men and a constable. The government says it has yet to receive the notice from the NHRC, which had given it six weeks to reply. “We have so far not received any notice from NHRC in connection with the deaths in police encounters,” principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar said Wednesday.
The 30 killings in the 29 encounters:
March 31
Killed: Gurmeet, 25 of Saharanpur
Encounter: In Deoband (Saharanpur), died 22 days later; sub-inspector injured
Cases: 7, from murder attempt to dacoity.
Police reward: None
Probes: Police closure report gives clean chit to cops, magisterial inquiry pending
July 29
Killed: Naushad @ Danny, 27, and Sarwar, 28, of Bhura in Kairana (Shamli); both had been proclaimed absconding
Encounter: In Kairana; 3 policemen received gunshot injuries
Cases: 17 against Naushad (attempted murder, Goonda Act etc); 9 against Sarwar (attempted murder, Gangsters Act etc)
Police reward: Rs 60,000 on Naushad, Rs 15,000 on Sarwar
Probes: Clean chit to cops by police and magisterial probes
August 2
Killed: Kasim, 35, of Vishambhara (Mathura)
Encounter: In Shergarh (Mathura); sub-inspector and constable injured
Cases: 6, including robbery
Police reward: None
Probes: Police, magisterial probes pending
August 3
Killed: Jai Hind Yadav, 29, of Tarwa (Azamgarh), wanted for a robbery in May
Encounter: In Azamgarh; a sub-inspector and a constable injured
Cases: 13 including murder attempt, under Gangster Act and under Arms Act
Police reward: Rs 15,000
Probe: Clean chit to cops by police probe; magisterial inquiry pending
August 11
Killed: Ikram @ Tola, 37, from Kairana (Shamli); was living in Badaut (Baghpat); suspected in two murders and on the run
Encounter: In Kairana; 2 cops injured
Cases: 13 including murder and robbery
Police reward: Rs 5,000
Probes: Clean chit to cops in police probe; magisterial inquiry pending
August 16
Killed: Nitin, 24, of Augata (Bulandshahr)
Encounter: In Meerapur (Muzaffarna-gar); sub-inspector and constable injured
Cases: 14, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and under Gangster Act
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Clean chit to cops in police investigation as well as magisterial inquiry
August 18
Killed: Surjeet Singh @ Budhwa, 28, of Chiraiyakot (Mau); reportedly escaped while being taken to court 7 days earlier
Encounter: In Mubarakpur (Azamgarh),; sub-inspector and two constables injured
Cases: 36 including murder, robbery, attempted murder, extortion
Police reward: Rs 15,000
Probes: Clean chit to cops in police report, magisterial inquiry pending
September 1
Killed: Sunil Sharma, 32; hailed from Siwan (Bihar), was staying at Chinhat (Lucknow); allegedly escaped from custody on August 8
Encounter: In Gomti Nagar (Lucknow); no cops injured
Cases: 12 including murder, murder attempt, robbery
Police reward: Rs 15,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 3
Killed: Sharda Kol, 35, of Nihi (Chitrakoot); part of dacoit Babuli Kol gang
Encounter: In Manikpur (Chitrakoot); no cops injured
Cases: 12 including dacoity, murder and under Gangster Act
Police reward: Rs 12,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 8
Killed: Nadeem, 30, of Nai Mandi (Muzaffarnagar); reportedly escaped while being taken to court 2 days earlier
Encounter: In Kakrauli (Muzaffarnagar); sub-inspector sustained gunshot injuries
Cases: 12, including kidnapping, murder
Police reward: Rs 15,000
Probes: Clean chit to policemen in police probe as well as magisterial inquiry
September 11
Killed: Shamshad, 30, of Biharigarh (Saharanpur); reportedly escaped 4 days before encounter
Encounter: In Sadar Bazar (Saharanpur); sub-inspector and constable injured
Cases: 36 including dacoity, Gangster Act, murder, attempt to murder
Police reward: Rs 12,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 12
Killed: Raju, 25, of Loni (Ghaziabad)
Encounter: In Jhinjhana (Shamli), where Raju allegedly planned robbery with an aide, who fled; two constables injured
Cases: 16 including murder, dacoity
Police reward: Rs 12,000
Probes: Clean chit from police, magisterial inquiry pending
September 14
Killed: Ramji, 28, of Tarwa (Azamgarh)
Encounter: At Gambhirpur (Azamgarh); a constable sustained gunshot injuries
Cases: 10 including attempted murder
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 17
Killed: Janu @ Jaan Mohammad, 28, of Dohgat (Baghpat)
Encounter: In Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar); two constables sustained gunshot injuries
Cases: 27, including robbery, murder
Police reward: Rs 12,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 18
Killed: Aadesh @ Sunder, 27, of Chaubia (Etawah); allegedly escaped from custody in September 2016
Encounter: At Bharthana (Etawah); sub-inspector and two constables injured
Cases: 12 including murder, kidnapping
Police reward: Rs 15,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 19
Killed: Babendra, 35, of Pisawa (Aligarh)
Encounter: At Bisrak (Gautam Budh Nagar); Babendra and aides were allegedly running after robbery; constable injured
Cases: 23 including murder, robbery
Police reward: None
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 26
Killed: Mansoor @ Mooch, 32 of Behat (Saharanpur)
Encounter: In Sadar Bazar (Meerut), allegedly following a theft; no cops injured
Cases: 22 including attempted murder
Police reward: Rs 25,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
September 28
Killed: Waseem, 20, of Kairana (Shamli)
Encounter: In Saroorpur (Meerut); no cops injured
Cases: 10 including robbery, murder
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
***
Killed: Vikas @ Khujali, 25, of Ahmedgarh (Bulandshahr); on the run since July looting and murder
Encounter: In Jawan (Aligarh), DySP-ranked officer and sub-inspector injured
Cases: 12 including murder, robbery
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
October 3
Killed: Sumit Gurjar, 25, of Baghpat
Encounter: Kasna (Gautam Budh Nagar); sub-inspector injured
Case: Double murder & dacoity (Sept 20); emerged as suspect day before encounter
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probe status: Police investigation, magisterial inquiry pending; govt gives report to NHRC after being served a notice
October 22
Killed: Furkan, 45, of Kairana; absconding; cases in Shamli, Saharanpur, Haryana
Encounter: Budhana (Muzaffarnagar); 2 policemen sustained firearm injuries
Cases: 23, from murder to dacoity
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
December 8
Killed: Ramjani, 35, of Haridwar
Encounter: Akrabad (Aligarh); cop injured
Cases: 22, from murder to dacoity
Police reward: Rs 50,000 (Saharanpur police) plus Rs 25,000 (Uttarakhand)
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
December 10
Killed: Aslam Ali, 30, of Shamli
Encounter: Dadri (Gautam Budh Nagar); sub-inspector and constable injured
Cases: 10, from robbery to dacoity
Police reward: Rs 50,000 in UP, Rs 2,500 in Uttarakhand
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
December 29
Killed: Sonu Kumar, 28, of Aligarh
Encounter: Sikanderbad (Bulandshahr); no cops injured
Cases: 26, from dacoity to murder
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
December 30
Killed: Shamim, 34, of Muzaffarnagar
Encounter: Jansath (Muzaffarnagar); constable suffered bullet injury
Cases: 27, dacoity to attempted murder
Police reward: Rs 1 lakh
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
Killed: Noor Mohammad @ Haseen Mota, 32, of Meerut
Encounter: Paratpur (Meerut); no cops injured
Cases: 18, extortion to murder
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
January 2
Killed: Sabir, 32, of Shamli; police constable Ankit Tomar
Encounter: Kairana; constable killed, sub-inspector injured
Cases: 20, robbery to murder
Police reward: Rs 1 lakh
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
January 3
Satyaveer Satte, 35, of Aligarh
Encounter: Kotwali; no cops injured
Cases: 9, dacoity to robbery
Police reward: Rs 50,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
January 9
Channu Sonkar, 35, of Azamgarh
Encounter: Jahajganj (Azamgarh); constable injured
Cases: 12, robbery to murder
Police reward: Rs 25,000
Probes: Police, magisterial both pending
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App