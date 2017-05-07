Uttar Pradesh: In hopes of govt posting, BJP workers throng RSS camps

SINCE THE Yogi Adityanath government took over, BJP workers have been visiting RSS office-bearers across UP to ensure that they find a place at the annual Sangh Shiksha Varg or initial training camps (ITC) that the Sangh organises in districts every year in October. The reason: Most feel the mention of the camp in their resumes would help them get posting in government corporations and boards.

In the seven-day ITC, RSS trains volunteers about its organisation, ideology, background, functioning and programmes. Those who have cleared Class X and regularly attend RSS shakhas are shortlisted for the camps.

After completing ITC, those interested in working for the RSS are shortlisted for official training camps (OTC). Under this, they have to attend 20-day training programmes for three consecutive years. While the first two OTCs are organised at Prant and Khestra levels, the third is organised at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

“With the formation of the new government, an exercise has been started for posting government lawyers and chairpersons of corporations and boards and advisors in the state departments. Many are visiting RSS pracharaks at the districts and prants seeking entry to ITCs,” said an RSS functionary.

“Those not aware of the process, have directly got enrolled for OTCs. While first-year OTC in Awadh prant will begin in Lakhimpur on May 22, second-year OTC in Sultanpur will start from May 23. They want to attend the OTCs because the state government has already started the process to fill up several postings in the government,” he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath both have RSS background and can rely upon the honesty of RSS workers. Hence, those seeking postings in the government are trying to attend the camps, so that they could claim in their applications and resumes that they are affiliated to the RSS,” said the functionary said.

If any person makes a false claim in his application for job and resume, it will be cross checked, he claimed, adding that since 2004, RSS has been maintaining records of volunteers who have undergone training. Volunteers of RSS offshoots too want to be enrolled in the training camps, the functionary said.

Sources in BJP said that several party workers from across UP are submitting job applications to RSS office-bearers with an appeal that their names be recommended for postings in the government. “But we have a filter system. Affiliation with the RSS is cross-checked by district and prant office-bearers. Claims made by the applicants can be easily verified,” said a BJP leader.

“Getting a government job is not the only reason for the increase in the number of training camp aspirants. After the Modi government came to power, the number of RSS members have also increased. Since BJP came to power in UP in March, at least 500 youths join RSS every day in the region,” said an RSS functionary.

