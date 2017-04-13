Uttar Pradesh: In first administrative reshuffle, IAS officers close to Akhilesh Yadav transferred

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Officers considered close to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav were either put on wait-list or named as revenue board members as the new state government carried out its first major administrative reshuffle on Wednesday. The 20 senior IAS officers transferred include Anita Singh, who was serving as civil aviation as well as estate department principal secretary. Singh, who was Akhilesh’s principal secretary, has been put on the wait-list.

The government is yet to appoint any principal secretary to the CM, while 1995 batch officer Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan has been named as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s secretary. Kumar will also serve as civil aviation, estate as well as culture secretary. He would continue to remain excise commissioner as well.

Other officers put on the wait-list include Navneet Kumar Sehgal, who was principal secretary information, tourism, religious endowment as well as UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO. Avanish Kumar Awasthi has replaced Sehgal. There was speculation that Awasthi might be given a place in the chief minister’s office.

Rama Raman, who enjoyed prime postings in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority during Akhilesh’s rule has been put on the wait-list too. Along with him, Greater Noida and Noida CEO Deepak Agarwal and Ghaziabad Development Authority VC Vijay Kumar Yadav, who is under CAG scanner, has also been put on the wait-list.

