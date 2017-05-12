UP slaughterhouse ban: Allahabad HC directs govt to commission new licenses, renew old ones

The BJP’s manifesto for UP elections promised swift action against illegal meat shops and slaughterhouses. The BJP’s manifesto for UP elections promised swift action against illegal meat shops and slaughterhouses.

In a sign of relief to meat traders in the state, the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to commission new licenses and renew old ones for slaughterhouses and meat shops. After taking over as the Chief Minister of the state on March 19 following a massive victory in the assembly elections this year, Yogi Adityanath imposed a blanket ban on all illegal slaughterhouses in the state. The BJP’s manifesto for UP elections promised swift action against such meat shops and slaughterhouses.

Hearing a clutch of litigations regarding the operations of slaughterhouses on Thursday, the high court bench of justice AP Shahi and justice Sanjay Harkauli had reserved their judgment for Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd