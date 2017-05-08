Uttar Pradesh, Haryana farmers clash over land dispute

Some farmers from Haryana allegedly set fire to crops of growers in Uttar Pradesh following a clash between them over a land dispute in Mawi village in neighbouring Shamli district.

The incident took place yesterday, two days after eight persons were injured in a clash over Haryana farmers trying to encroach upon a piece of land belonging to UP farmers on the banks of the Yamuna river.

In view of the tension in the area, Public Armed Constabulary men have been deployed on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border.

A dispute often arises between the farmers of UP and Haryana over where the boundary between the two state lies when the Yamuna changes its course from time to time, the police said.

