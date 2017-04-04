Uttar Pradesh: Hapur village tense after communal clash

Representational image. Representational image.

Upeda village in UP’s Hapur district has been tense for the past one week after a clash between members of two communities. A case has been lodged in connection with an attack on youths of one community. Two accused in the case have been arrested. According to Nizam, father of the complainant Shaqib, four youths from another community made an objectionable remark when Shaqib, his cousins Sameer and Suhel and their uncle Sabu were returning from a mosque after offering prayers on March 29. Nizam said Shaqib and the others avoided an argument and returned home. The accused, however, followed them and assaulted them, he alleged. He and his cousin Saleem tried to intervene, but they too were assaulted, he said.

SHO, Babugarh, Jitendra Kumar, said an FIR has been lodged. Several charges, including promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, have been slapped on the accused, identified as Nanu, Sandeep, Prince and a juvenile, he said. Nanu and Sandeep have been arrested. Saleem Khan said that fearing an attack after the case was lodged, they sent their families away. “Five families, including that of mine, Nizam and our cousins had left. Following assurances from officials, we called them back.” However, Circle officer Shiv Prasad Dubey claimed that the families went to meet relatives.

