GRP constable held for ‘raping’ woman on train

A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in a coach for the disabled on the Lucknow-Chandigarh Express train on Tuesday. The alleged incident came to light when the Chandigarh-bound train reached Bijnor railway station at around 9 am. The woman, a resident of Meerut who had gone to Lucknow for treatment, is admitted in the district hospital in Bijnor. A medical examination has been completed and a report is awaited.

Constable Kamal Shukla (24), who was on escort duty and had boarded the train from Moradabad, will be produced in court on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police, GRP (Moradabad) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said the rape case was lodged on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim that Shukla had allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the train after threatening to take her life.

Shukla has been suspended and departmental action against him would be taken soon, Choudhary added.

According to the SP, the woman boarded the train from Lucknow and first sat in the general compartment, but was feeling uncomfortable as she was ill. Shukla, who was present in the same coach, advised her to shift to another compartment reserved for the disabled. When train reached Chandpur railway station at around 8 am, Shukla took the woman to the reserved coach, where three youths were seated. The constable forced the youths to shift to another coach, said the SP. After the youths left the compartment, Shukla allegedly locked the coach from inside.

As the train reached Bijnor railway station at around 9 am, the three youths began to create a ruckus outside the coach, claiming that the constable had locked a woman inside. Other passengers and railway staff at the station gathered outside the compartment, the SP added.

Shukla was then forced to open the doors and passengers entered the coach to find the woman lying in a semi-conscious state.

The passengers then caught hold of the constable and handed him over to the GRP police station. The woman was rushed to the district hospital.

