UP government to study SC order on ex-CMs retaining official residences: Mayawati to Akhilesh to Rajnath, all hit

SIX FORMER chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh — Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav — currently occupy prime government properties in Lucknow.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s order Monday, State Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said: “The Chief Minister is not in the state and the SC decision just came today. After the Chief Minister returns to Lucknow, we will study the order and decide what to do next.”

Officials at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s office said the allotment of bungalows was done as per the state government’s scheme, and they would go by the state government’s decision.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari

1-A, Mall Avenue

Term: January 21, 1976 to April 30, 1977

August 3, 1984 to September 24, 1985

June 25, 1988 to December 5, 1989

Three-time Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari has been living in this bungalow in posh Hazratganj area of Lucknow since the end of his term as Uttarakhand Chief Minister (2002-2007) over a decade ago. Tiwari lives here with his second wife, Ujjwala Tiwari, and son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari. His staff said the family is currently in Delhi, where Tiwari, who has not been keeping well, is undergoing treatment.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

5, Vikramaditya Marg

Term: December 5, 1989 to June 24, 1991

December 4, 1993 to June 3, 1995

August 29, 2003 to May 13, 2007

Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been living at 5, Vikramaditya Marg for the last 27 years. In fact, Vikramaditya Marg has become his family’s address — his son, Akhilesh, and brother, Shivpal Yadav, too have houses on this road. The party’s office and buildings of the Janeshwar Mishra Trust and Lohia Trust are also located on the same road.

Kalyan Singh

2, Mall Avenue

Term: June 24, 1991 to December 6, 1992

September 21, 1997 to November 12, 1999

Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was living here till he was appointed Rajasthan Governor in 2014. While he has shifted house to the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, he continues to use the bungalow during his frequent visits to Lucknow. His son, Rajveer Singh, BJP MP from Etah, and other family members also use the bungalow when they are in Lucknow.

Mayawati

13-A, Mall Avenue

Term: June 3, 1995 to October 18, 1995

March 21, 1997 to September 20, 1997

May 3, 2002 to August 29, 2003

May 13, 2007 to March 15, 2012

The bungalow on 13-A, Mall Avenue, was in the news when Mayawati, during her last term as chief minister (2007-2012), expanded its area by taking over the office of the state sugarcane commissioner next door, making it the most expensive government bungalow of an ex-CM then. Mayawati lives here whenever she is in Lucknow.

Rajnath Singh

4, Kalidas Marg

Term: October 28, 2000 to March 8, 2002

Rajnath Singh moved to New Delhi after he became Union Minister in the A B Vajpayee government in 2003, and was later appointed BJP president in 2005. However, he still visits the bungalow during his trips to the city. His wife and two sons are also regular visitors. The bungalow is right next to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 5, Kalidas Marg, house.

Akhilesh Yadav

4, Vikramaditya Marg

Term: March 15, 2012 to March 19, 2017

Akhilesh Yadav was earlier living with his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his 5, Vikramaditya Marg, residence. But after the family feud in 2016, he got 4, Vikramaditya Marg, next to his father’s house, renovated, and shifted there even before his term ended. His bungalow is reported to be the most expensive accommodation of an ex-CM at present.

