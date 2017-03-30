Uttar Pradesh govt to NGT: Working towards rejuvenation of Ganga

Senior advocate Pinaki Misra, appearing for UP, told the NGT that there has been change in the regime and a new government has been formed in the state leading to reshuffle in the portfolios. Senior advocate Pinaki Misra, appearing for UP, told the NGT that there has been change in the regime and a new government has been formed in the state leading to reshuffle in the portfolios.

The Yogi Adityanath government told the National Green Tribunal on Thursday that it was “serious” about the rejuvenation of the Ganga and sought time to deliberate upon a mechanism to make the river pollution-free.

The Uttar Pradesh government told the green panel that the new dispensation was making its best efforts to implement the directions issued by the tribunal and requested the NGT to grant more time.

Noting the submissions, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar deferred the matter and directed holding of a meeting of all stakeholders involved in the cleaning of the Ganga river from Haridwar to Kanpur which would take place on April 11 at 3:00 PM at the tribunal.

The meeting would be attended by the UP Chief Secretary, Environment Secretary, Executive Director of National Mission for Clean Ganga, Managing Directors of all local authorities, M D of UP Jal Nigam and Jal Sansthan, Principal Environment Secretary among others.

“We have heard the counsel appearing for the parties particularly the senior counsel appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh. It is stated on behalf of the state that decision-making process being taken at the highest level of the state government with regard to the implementation of the directions issued by the tribunal as well as with regard to cleaning and rejuvenation of the river Ganga.

“It is submitted that the meeting may also be held with the stakeholders before the day-to-day hearing is taken up by the tribunal in this case. It is submitted that this would further the cause of justice as already settled. The tribunal thus adopts the stakeholders, consultant process in the adjudication.Consequently, we accept the request for adjournment,” the bench noted.

The tribunal then posted the matter for hearing on April 17 and said that after the meeting, day-to-day hearing of the case would commence.

The green panel has divided the work of cleaning the river in different segments -— Gomukh to Haridwar (Phase-I), Haridwar to Unnao (termed as segment B of Phase-I), Unnao to the border of Uttar Pradesh, border of Uttar Pradesh to border of Jharkhand and border of Jharkhand to the Bay of Bengal.

