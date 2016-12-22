Uttar Pradesh govt to develop Jawaharbagh Park

Five months after two policemen died during a clash with encroachers at Jawaharbagh Park in Mathura, the state Cabinet Wednesday cleared the proposal to develop park on the pattern of Lohia Park in Lucknow. The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to provide better facilities to widows living in Vrindavan and Brajdham. This includes three mobile medical health unit and upgradation of 100 bed hospital with the investment of Rs 6 crore in Vrindavan.

Provision of Rs 4,050 per women per month for providing cooked food at the five centers, increasing the pocket money from Rs 100 to Rs 500 per month.

Funds for two irrigation projects in Lalitpur – Jamrar dam and Kachnauda dam projects were also cleared.

Cabinet also cleared work plan for “Rural Backyard Poultry Development Programme” under National Livestock Mission.

Under the scheme 251 “mother units” would be established, where each unit would be given Rs 60,000 assistance and 300 selected BPL beneficiaries would be connected with one unit, which would have 20 per cent SC/ST, 20 per cent Minority and 30 per cent women.