Uttar Pradesh govt seeks Belgium’s help in cleaning of Ganga

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday sought cooperation from Belgium in the cleaning of river Ganga before the Prayag Ardh Kumbh in 2019. Speaking to a delegation, led by Ambassador of Belgium Jan Luykx who called on the UP Chief Minister at his residence here, Yogi Adityanath said that his government was making all out efforts to clean river Ganga before the 2019 Prayag Ardh Kumbh and sought Belguim’s cooperation.

The Chief Minister asked Belgium to provide new technique for cleaning the river, an official release said here.

The Ambassador also showed interest in the smart city scheme and assured help from his country in this programme.

He also expressed desire to work in the cities like Allahabad, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and other big cities of the state under the project, the release added.

