Uttar Pradesh govt plans month-long grand Ambedkar Jayanti

AMID the row over changing B R Ambedkar’s name in official records and the alleged dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the state government is planning month-long celebrations across UP to mark Ambedkar Jayanti from April 14.

The occasion is set to be used by the government to make the masses aware of central and state-run welfare schemes, especially for SCs and STs. “While details of the programmes on April 14 is still being finalised, officials have been instructed to undertake awareness programmes about the government’s welfare schemes for a month,” said Principal Secretary (Information) Avaneesh Awasthi.

The BJP is also planning a similar exercise. “Our workers and senior leaders will visit villagers from April 14 to May 5 and organise events,” said BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava.

While repair and renovation of Ambedkar’s statues across Lucknow has already begun, since Sunday, government officials began displaying Ambedkar’s photographs with his full name — Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. SP also plans to hold celebrations to mark April 14.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “Ambedkar gave us the Constitution and thus, we would offer tribute to him on the day. There would be a celebration at the party headquarters… our national president Akhilesh Yadav ji would pay tribute at Ambedkar’s statue. Districts units have already been instructed to mark the day in their respective regions.” The Congress, meanwhile, would mark the day both at state and district headquarters, said party spokesperson Virendra Madan.

