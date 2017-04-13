Latest News
Uttar Pradesh govt orders probe into ration card distribution

The new Aadhaar-linked ration cards will have details of the beneficiary along with silicon chips and barcodes.

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered probe into ration card distribution. The order comes after recalling 80 lakh ration cards bearing former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s image. A fresh survey of families who are living Below Poverty Line (BPL) in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted. The government has also asked the officials to prepare a new list in accordance with the fresh survey.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had refused to distribute almost 60 lakh ration cards featuring a photograph of former CM Akhilesh Yadav. The new Aadhaar-linked ration cards will have details of the beneficiary along with silicon chips and bar codes.

The beneficiaries will be given paper-slips for the purpose of ration till the time new cards are made. The government will also stop illegal possession of government land. A three-level task force will be formed.

