Uttar Pradesh govt notice to Haj Committee: Why was saffron wall repainted?

The Uttar Pradesh government served a seven-point notice to the state Haj Committee seeking clarification over why it had repainted its office boundary wall. The wall was given a fresh coat of paint after a row erupted over the use of saffron paint.

Minister of State for Muslim Waqf and Haj, Mohsin Raza, according to PTI, has directed his department’s principal secretary to get a clarification from the secretary of UP Haj Committee.

“The boundary wall of the Haj Committee of UP was given a saffron coat as per the directives of the secretary of Haj Committee of UP. A day later, the colour of the boundary wall was changed. Under which circumstances this was done is not clear.

“A number of queries came from the media following the change of colour from saffron to another shade. Hence a seven-point notice seeking clarification from the secretary Haj Committee of UP has been issued,” Raza said Tuesday.

He also sought a clarification on whose orders was the wall painted the first time and the procedural rules under which the work was done.

“When a saffron coat was already given, then under which circumstances there was a need to change the colour, and on whose orders was the colour changed?” Mohsin has asked in his notice.

The MoS wanted to know who would bear the cost of the second coat of paint. He also sought details of the tender floated in this regard and the companies involved.

Raza also asked why did the secretary Haj Committee of UP issue a press release and on whose orders.

“Whether any written orders were issued to the contractor? According to the press release, action was to be initiated against the contractor. Hence, what action has been initiated against the contractor,” Raza asked in the notice.

