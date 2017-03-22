Uttar Pradesh govt cracks down on ‘illegal’ slaughterhouse, meat shops

Inspections are being conducted against illegal slaughter houses in UP districts. (File) Inspections are being conducted against illegal slaughter houses in UP districts. (File)

Two days after the swearing in ceremony of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, district administration in the state has swung into action on the pre-poll promises made by the party.

A slaughterhouse in Varanasi, which was allegedly being run illegally, was sealed by the district authorities in the Kamalgadaha locality. Earlier, authorities had sealed two slaughterhouses in Allahabad. On Tuesday, the Ghaziabad administration cracked down on an illegal slaughterhouse and four meat shops in the district, and a case has been registered against the alleged owner.

Around 7.30 am on Tuesday, a team of senior district officials and police officers “acting on a tip-off” reached Kaila Bhatta locality in Gulzar colony of Ghaziabad. “We had received information that slaughterhouses were operating illegally in the area. By the time we reached, we found that the ground floor of a building was being used as a slaughterhouse. We found buffalo skin there,” said Atul Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Ghaziabad.

According to the administration, around ten meat shops in the area were closed. “These were opened by us and in four of them we found buffalo meat. These places did not have the necessary permission to operate and they were functioning illegally. A team comprising the Chief Veterinary Officer and District Health Officer inspected the meat and it was found to belong to a buffalo. All five places have been sealed,” Kumar said.

While Kumar maintained that he was unaware of the source of the tip-off, sources in the Ghaziabad administration maintained that an activist attached to a senior BJP leader’s NGO was behind the information. “The activist had informed the administration. An NGT order about the functioning of illegal slaughterhouses in this part of the state was cited. The administration took immediate action on the complaint,” an official said.

According to the administration, there are around four approved slaughterhouses operating in Ghaziabad. “Apart from these four, the operation of any other slaughterhouse is illegal. We are carrying out inspection in the district and strict action against any illegal operation will be taken,” Kumar said. An FIR against the owner of the slaughter house, Aslam, has been registered, police said. “He is yet to be nabbed. The owners have been absconding. Aslam is the owner of the property where the slaughterhouse was operating illegally,” said Salmantaj Patil, SP (City), Ghaziabad.

In the run-up to the state Assembly polls in UP, BJP leaders, including the new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had announced that all illegal slaughterhouses will be shut down.

