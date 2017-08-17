Uttar Pradesh govt, BJP to run Swachhta campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government and BJP will jointly run a “Swachhta Abhiyan (cleanliness drive)” from Thursday. Gorakhpur, where over 70 encephalitis-affected children have died, will be under special focus.

State Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh Wednesday said that the one-week campaign will be run by all state departments and pamphlets with dos and don’ts to prevent diseases would be distributed.

Deputy CM and BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the party organisation, in coordination with the state government, will run the cleanliness drive “Swachh Uttar Pradesh — Swasth Uttar Pradesh “and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the special drive in Gorakhpur on August 19.

