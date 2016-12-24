Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik seeks CM Akhilesh Yadav’s explanation on 51 pending Lokayukta reports

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav seeking an ‘explanatory memorandum’ from him and the state chief secretary regarding 51 pending special reports of the Lokayukta on which the government has not informed him of any action yet.

Watch What Else is Making News



The special reports by the Lokayukta and Uplokayukta are against nine former ministers, an MLA, three chairmen of the nagar palika and panchayats, as well as 40 officers.

Former Lokayukta NK Mehrotra had submitted reports against ex-ministers including Awadhpal Singh Yadav, Ramveer Upadhyaya, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Rajesh Tripathi, Ayodhya Prasad Pal, Ratan lal Ahirwar, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Swami Prasad Maurya. The last time the governor sought such a memorandum was on Lokayukta reports on August 12, 2016.