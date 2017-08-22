Uttar Pradesh government welcomes Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq

Triple Talaq main plaintiff Sahira Bano with her counsel Amit Singh Chadha after the historic verdict on the practise by the supreme court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Triple Talaq main plaintiff Sahira Bano with her counsel Amit Singh Chadha after the historic verdict on the practise by the supreme court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Uttar Pradesh government today welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement on triple talaq, saying it would strengthen the secular foundation of the country. The court by a majority verdict has set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying it was void and unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is historic. India is a secular country, but its definition was distorted on religious grounds. Now, the SC has termed triple talaq as unconstitutional,” state health minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said.

“The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were of the view that discrimination should not be on the basis of gender and have advocated for gender equality,” the minister said. “The decision will strengthen the secular foundation of our country,” he said. Uttar Pradesh minister Anupama Jaiswal thanked the prime minister for “standing in support of our Muslim sisters in their fight for their rights”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App