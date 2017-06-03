Uttar Pradesh: Government to create databank of available land

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing an online database of land available with all industrial development authorities in the state. PTI Photo The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing an online database of land available with all industrial development authorities in the state. PTI Photo

To attract industries to the state, the Yogi Adityanath government is preparing an online database of land available with all industrial development authorities in the state.

While similar attempts have been made in the past as well to develop such a “land bank” for the purpose, governments have failed to put them to proper use because of difficulty in accessing information. Asked how the new government’s attempt will be different, Satish Mahana, Minister for Industries, said, “Industrialisation is not an issue that can be resolved overnight.

There are different steps, which the government is planning in this regard and development of land bank is one of them.” The move comes after the government realised that none of the authorities had compiled details of vacant land available with them for easy access. “We have decided to make the entire information available online,”said Mahana.

As per the move, a portal for the purpose would be created where not only information on available land would be available but those interested can also apply for it after fulfilling the requirements, including application fee. Also in the works is a new industrial development policy for which a Group of Minister have studied policies of different states and have prepared a draft policy.

“While the policy is still being given shape, it has been decided that some of the incentives to new industrial units in the state would be given on the basis of number of people that they employ. Thus, those promising to employ more would be given additional incentives,” said Mahana, who also revealed that as part of its 100 days achievement, UP Government is planning to sign an MoU with Samsung for its expansion plans in western Uttar Pradesh.

Alleging lacunae in industrial development practices in the state so far, the Minister informed that in the previous government, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) was allowed to construct a building with the cost of over Rs 140 crore for its camp office in Lucknow just to save rent of Rs 2.92 lakh per month in Lucknow.

He informed that the government has ordered a temporary stay on the construction and asked its officers to present proper records. “Initially, it was decided to construct the new office on 7,000 sq metre with construction area of 2500 sq metres. However, on ground, the work was started on 18,000 sq metres just for the purpose of camp office. None were able to explain how this came to be.”

After a long meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, Mahana informed that government has also asked for a detailed report into the alleged scam into allotment of tenders worth Rs 1,100 crore by UPSIDC as alleged by Chief Engineer Arun Kumar Mishra. Mishra himself had already faced various inquiries into alleged corruption against him earlier including the one by CBI.

