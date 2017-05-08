Uttar Pradesh government silent on law and order situation: Akhilesh Yadav

Former CM of Uttar Pradesh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Files) Former CM of Uttar Pradesh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Files)

Taking a dig at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the party that had cornered the previous government over the law and order situation in the state has been reduced to a “mute spectator”.

“Samajwadi Party is quiet and is not registering any protest against the BJP government at present. But, if the law and order situation remains like this, the party will certainly review its strategy. Ever since the BJP took charge of the state, there has been deterioration of law and order on a daily basis. The BJP leaders used to corner the SP a few days back on the issue of law and order. But today, they are silent, and are not issuing any statement. The government has become a mute spectator,” he told reporters in Kanpur. The SP chief was in the city to attend a marriage function.

When asked to comment on the statements made by SP patron and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri on Sunday, Akhilesh said, “I do not want to comment on any of the statements made by Netaji.” The SP patron had on Sunday indicated he was strongly opposed to a split in the party, while berating son Akhilesh Yadav’s move to ally with the Congress, which he claimed had left no stone unturned to “ruin” him. The SP-Congress alliance had faced a rout in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

