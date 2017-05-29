Uttar Pradesh government seeks CBI probe in firm getting loans cleared on basis of Highway contract

Central Bureau of Investigation. (Representational purpose) Central Bureau of Investigation. (Representational purpose)

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities related to a private firm getting bank loans through fraudulent means on the basis of contracts awarded for the construction of Delhi-Saharanpur four-lane highway. “A CBI probe has been recommended by the state government. A letter to DoPT has been sent on May 16,” Principal Secretary Home, Arvind Kumar said. According to reports, the alleged scam, amounts to over Rs 455 crore. Earlier, after receiving a complaint from UP State Highway Authority (UPSHA), the police had registered a fraud case against 18 people including the company’s director, promoter director and employees of 14 different banks, an official said.

The FIR was registered at the Vibhuti Khand police station and was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

The FIR alleged that firm’s officials got loans cleared from banks through fraudulent means on the basis of contract work for construction of Delhi-Saharanpur four-lane highway allotted to the company in March 2012.

