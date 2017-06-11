Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs, SPs to strengthen law and order machinery

The UP government has directed the DMs and SPs to increase patrolling and surprise checks in order to eliminate crime. Express The UP government has directed the DMs and SPs to increase patrolling and surprise checks in order to eliminate crime. Express

Under fire on the law and order front, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed district police chiefs and local administration to increase patrolling, conduct surprise checks and other steps to curb crime. “Crime and criminals should be tackled effectively…. district police and administration should be asked to identify criminals. For this, intelligence should be strengthened and patrolling and suprise checking should be enhanced,” Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said. Kumar along with DGP, Sulkhan Singh, reviewed the law and order in the state through video conferencing with district police chiefs and district magistrates.

Opposition SP, Congress and BSP have been attacking the state government on the law and order front, pointing to recent incidents including in Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Mathura and Sitapur etc.

At Sunday’s meeting, the officers were asked to identify criminals and act against them.

Commissioner and Secretary Revenue, Leena Johari briefed about the action taken by anti-land mafia task force, which had been directed to ensure that “unbiased action” is taken “irrespective of the clout” of the offender.

“If the land of any poor person is being grabbed, police and administration should initiate strict action,” the principal secretary said.

The officials were also directed to initiate strict action against the mining mafia.

Kumar said that in line with the zero tolerance policy of the state government on issues of corruption, the district administration and police should immediately act on complaints by people.

“A joint team of magistrate and deputy SP should act on such complaints,” he said.

He directed officials to keep an eye on rumour mongers and effectively use social media for the purpose. He also suggested roping in volunteers.

The DGP in his address emphasised on foot patrolling of police force to generate confidence among people by increasing interaction with them.

He also suggested improving the functioning of ‘UP 100’ helpline.

Several incidents of violence and crime have taken place in the state over which opposition parties have attacked the government.

Saharanpur witnessed caste clashes, while in Bulandshahr, a Muslim man was beaten to death over the alleged kidnapping of Hindu girl.

In Mathura, two jewellers were shot dead inside their shop leading to state-wide protests, while in Sitapur three members of a businessman’s family were shot dead recently.

