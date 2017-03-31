Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur to get CM Yogi Adityanath’s camp office

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur witnessing a rush of people after local MP and head priest Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister, the BJP on Thursday announced that a “CM’s camp office” will be set up on the temple campus where problems faced by the people will be heard. According to BJP’s UP Twitter handle, the CM made the announcement in view of the increase in the visitors to the temple and also to ensure that people from eastern UP do not have to come to Lucknow to solve their problems.

Dwarika Tiwari, in-charge of Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhnath Temple, said: “I had requested the CM to set up his camp office in the temple… He had assured that he will fulfill the request and very soon, a camp office will be set up with a senior officer from the administration attending to the grievances of the people.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now