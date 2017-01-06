Uttar Pradesh: Girl’s ear cut off as she resists gang rape

Four persons allegedly tried to rape a 20-year-old girl and cut off a portion of her ear when she resisted the attempt in Asara village in Baghpat district. Police today said it was looking into the gruesome incident and trying to arrest the culprits.

The four men had dragged off the girl when she came out of her house and shut her mother inside a room when she rushed to her rescue. They later cut off a part of her ear, her family members said.

As villagers rushed the spot, the culprits fled, leaving the bleeding girl and her mother behind. When they approached police to lodge a complaint about the incident which occurred on December 30, the authorities did not lodge any report, they alleged.

Asara village was in the news after its panchayat barred women from using mobile phones and wearing jeans in 2012 and 2013.