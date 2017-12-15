Uttar Pradesh girl killing: Family stage protest before cremation

Three other people were with Amarpal when he attacked the girl. (Representational Image) Three other people were with Amarpal when he attacked the girl. (Representational Image)

Family members of an 18-year-old girl, who was hacked to death by a jilted lover, on Friday staged a protest in their village before cremating her, police said.

The spurned lover, Amarpal, had on Wednesday killed the Class 12 student using a sickle at Ghar Shayam village in the Kandhla police station area of Shamli district, reports PTI.

Three other people were with Amarpal when he attacked the girl. Tension prevailed in the village as the girl and the accused belonged to different communities, police said.

On Friday, when her body was handed over to the family after post mortem, they refused to cremate it till all the accused were arrested and stern action was taken against them, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar rushed to the spot and pacified the family by promising strict action against the accused and monetary help. Tiwari said Amarpal had been arrested and weapon used in the crime seized.

