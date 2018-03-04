Ghaziabad: Couple found dead in washroom under mysterious circumstances

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway. (Representational) The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway. (Representational)

A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Gyan Khand area of Indirapuram here, police said on Saturday. Neeraj Singhania and his wife Ruchi, who got married four years ago, were found dead in the bathroom of their house on Friday night, district police chief H N Singh said.

The bodies were spotted by the family members. The couple was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, Singh said.

Prem Prakash, father of Neeraj, said that the couple had retired to their room after the Holi festivities last night.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, Singh said, adding the matter is being investigated. No complaints have been filed in the matter yet, the officer added.

