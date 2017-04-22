UP gets Sulkhan Singh as DGP, Javeed Ahmad shunted out

Sulkhan Singh Sulkhan Singh

The UP government on Friday appointed 1980-batch IPS officer Sulkhan Singh as the Director-General of Police( DGP) in place of Javeed Ahmad, who had been holding the post since January 1, 2016. Aditya Mishra, 1989 batch IPS officer, has been made the new ADG (Law and Order) in place of Daljit Singh Chawdhary, who has been made the ADG, Economic Offences Wing — a post held by Mishra since December 2016.

Sulkhan Singh, who had been holding the post of DG, Training Headquarters, since April 10, 2015, is the senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. He is likely to have a brief stint, reaching retirement age in September this year.

Ahmad has been appointed DG, Provincial Armed Constabulary. The BJP had petitioned the Election Commission during the Assembly elections, seeking Ahmad’s removal on grounds of bias towards Samajwadi Party.

The government also changed the responsibilities of eight other IPS officers.

Earlier in the day, the state government also transferred 7 IAS officers, including some divisional commissioners.

Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, Himanshu Kumar, who was transferred as Divisional Commissioner Devipatan division will retain his post, while CEO, UP Rural Road Development Authority, S V S Rangarao will be Divisional Commissioner of Devipatan division.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now