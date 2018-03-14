Uttar Pradesh: Gangster held, aide escapes after shootout near Amroha

Anwar carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest. Anwar carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest.

In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an alleged gangster and his wife following a shootout in UP’s Amroha district Wednesday morning. According to the police, Anwar, 30, was on his way to meet an associate in a Santro car. He was accompanied by his wife, Rubina, and another associate.

“A team of Special cell was tailing the accused from Delhi. As they reached Amroha bypass, the team alerted their counterpart and a trap was laid. On realising they were trapped, Anwar and his associate jumped out of the car and fled towards the jungle while opening fire at the police party,” said a police officer.

“The police also opened fire in retaliation in which Anwar sustained three bullet wounds in the lower part of his abdomen and thighs. His associate, however, managed to escape,” added the officer. He is now recuperating in a Meerut hospital.

Anwar also carried a reward for his arrest. “Anwar, a member of Delhi’s infamous Chhainu Gang, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh from Delhi Police and of Rs 25000 from UP police for his arrest,” said DCP (special cell) PS Kushwaha.

Two semi automatic pistols , one on Anwar and another from the car, were recovered. Several live cartridges were recovered from the car.

Police said Anwar’s wife often accompanied him so that he would not be suspected.

