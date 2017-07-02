Gangrape survivor attacked with acid for fourth time in Lucknow

The attack took place outside her hostel in Aliganj area of Lucknow. (Soure: Google Maps) The attack took place outside her hostel in Aliganj area of Lucknow. (Soure: Google Maps)

A 35-year-old woman was attacked with acid on Saturday evening in Lucknow’s Aliganj area. According to an NDTV report, the woman, who is also a gangrape survivor, was attacked for the fourth time. The incident took place between 8 to 9 pm outside her hostel.

“She was outside her hostel when someone came and threw acid on her. There are injuries to the right side of her face. The woman is in trauma. We will take strict action,” Additional Director General of Police, Abhay Kumar Prasad told NDTV.

Earlier in March, two men attacked her with acid on-board a moving train while she was travelling to Lucknow from her village in Rae Bareli. The attackers poured acid down her throat and she was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also paid her a visit at the hospital and announced compensation for the acid victim.

The woman, who currently works in Lucknow at a cafe managed by acid attack survivors, was gangraped in her village in 2008 and two persons were arrested in the case. She was first attacked in 2011 and then again in 2013. Her family has alleged that the attackers are known to the gangrape accused.

