The wall was collapsed in Shahjahanpur’s Sunara village. (File) The wall was collapsed in Shahjahanpur’s Sunara village. (File)

Four persons were killed and six others injured as a wall collapsed on them during a feast in Sunara village in UP, police said Saturday. The victims were at the house of local Ram Bharose for the naming ceremony of his grandson last night when the wall they were sitting beside collapsed.

Those killed have been identified as Harish Chand (20), Ram Gopal (25), Ram Ratan (40) and Ram Naresh (43), police said, adding six of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.