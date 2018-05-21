Uttar Pradesh: Former BJP MP booked for misbehaving with police

Former BJP MP Ram Sakal was booked after he allegedly abused police officers at City Kotwali police station in Mirzapur. (Representational) Former BJP MP Ram Sakal was booked after he allegedly abused police officers at City Kotwali police station in Mirzapur. (Representational)

Former BJP MP Ram Sakal was booked after he allegedly abused police officers at City Kotwali police station in Mirzapur Friday. Police had summoned a man named Shashi Dhar in connection with a case. While police say Sakal’s interference resulted in Dhar’s not being recorded, the three-time former Robertsganj MP claimed that police harassed Dhar, a BJP worker, and that he had not abused anyone.

According to Fatah police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar Tripathi, Dhar allegedly bought a jeep from a man named Brijesh and promised to pay him later. When Brijesh approached him later, Dhar allegedly threatened him. On Birjesh’s complaint, Dhar was booked under several IPC sections, including 504 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) at the City Kotwali police station last week.

“On Thursday, I was recording Brijesh’s statement at Fatah outpost when a local resident Dasrath Chauhan arrived and started assaulting him. Chauhan was arrested and booked under 151 CrPC (breach of peace). A court later granted him bail,” said Tripathi. “The same day, I sent a legal notice to Dhar summoning him to the outpost on May 18 to record his statement. Dhar arrived and put pressure on me to expunge the case saying the allegations were false. I apprised City Kowali police station house officer (SHO) Bhuvneshwar Pandey about the situation and on his orders, I took Dhar there.”

At the police station, Tripathi said he attempted to record Dhar’s statement. “Suddenly Ram Sakal, and others arrived. They started abusing me and other policemen there. Sakal asked how the police could summon a BJP worker (Dhar). Later, senior officers arrived. I had recorded and showed it to them,” said Tripathi.

“Following the intervention, Dhar’s complete statement could not be recorded,” said Tripathi, adding Sakal took Dhar with him. When contacted, Sakal said, “Tripathi was demanding money to settle the case. After coming to know that Dhar was being harassed, I went to the station in his support. I did not use abusive language. Tripathi is making false allegations.”

“I have informed the party high command of the matter. Police released Dhar an hour after I returned from the police station,” said Sakal. SHO Pandey said Sakal, Dhar, and others were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 504 and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). No one was arrested so far. “We are investigating the case and action would be taken as per evidence,” said Pandey.

