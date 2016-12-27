Uttar Pradesh: Food stall owner kidnapped in Dadri

A man has been allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons from outside Kanshi Ram Colony in Dadri today, police said. According to eyewitness, Nadeem, who runs a food stall outside the gates of Kanshi Ram Colony, was beaten up by some persons this morning, who arrived in a car, and kidnapped him, a police officer said.

Vendors nearby informed his father, Habib. On his complaint, an FIR has been lodged at Dadri Police station, SP(Rural) Sujata Singh said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that last night some youths were harassing a woman, a resident of Kanshi Ram Colony. Habib, who was passing that way, came to the woman’s rescue and informed police. But no action was taken against the accused.

It is suspected that these youth may have kidnapped Nadeem, police said.