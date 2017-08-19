UP floods: CM Yogi Adityanath visits flood-affected Gorakhpur, distributes food material to locals

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited flood-affected Gorakhpur district and distributed food material to the locals. (Source: ANI) UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited flood-affected Gorakhpur district and distributed food material to the locals. (Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited flood-affected Gorakhpur district and distributed food material to the locals. The eastern UP districts adjoining Nepal have been besieged by incessant rains and discharge of water in rivers with the district administration seeking the help of Army in relief and rescue operations.

As per a PTI report, the movement of traffic on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli road towards Nepal has come to a grinding halt with the waters of Rohin river deluging Maniram township and the national highway. The recent spell of floods has claimed 36 lives so far.

On Friday, CM Adityanath had directed the officials to ensure airdropping of food packets in case the marooned areas were inaccessible even by boats. “All arrangements must be made to provide succour to the needy,” he said, warning that there should be no laxity in flood relief and rescue works. He had also said no leave will be sanctioned to officials and employees in the flood-affected districts.

CM Adityanath also assured that the Centre has taken an initiative to talk to Nepal to find a permanent solution to the problem caused due to the discharge of waters in rivers. Around 646 flood outposts have been set up and 209 relief camps were operational, sheltering more than 19,000 people, according to the flood report.

As per a Central Water Commission report, Rapti at Balrampur, Bansi (Siddhartnagar), Rigauli and Birdghat (Gorakhpur), Budhi Rapti river at Kakrahi and Uska Bazar (Siddhartnagar), Rohin river at Trimohanighat (Maharajganj) and Quano at Chandradeep ghat (Gonda) were flowing above the red mark.

